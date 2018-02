(Markets Edition) It's been a volatile week for the markets, with the Dow plunging about 1,000 points yesterday. On today's show, we'll check in with economist Chris Low about the reasons behind the giant wave of selling. Plus: What the latest $400 billion federal budget deal means for the Children's Health Insurance Program, also known as CHIP.

