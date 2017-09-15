09/15/17: Outer space, identity theft and lots of bubbles

In the wake of NASA's most recent mission to Saturn, we're heading out of this world. Spaceships run on several things: fuel, physics and cash. But that last category accounts for a lot of things, like people, equipment, maintenance and time. What’s the breakdown? And what’s the value of the images and info gathered in space? Can we measure it? And, we take a look at why our Social Security numbers are tied to everything and what happens when those nine digits fall into the wrong hands. Plus, when it comes to disasters, should we invest in disaster preparedness or disaster relief? Oh, and we have a special appearance by a fizzy beverage that's making a comeback.