Marketplace Weekend

with Lizzie O'Leary

03/23/2018: Policing the internet, school shooting insurance and the gig economy

How's the internet policed? Who decides what can and can't happen with our data? In light of recent revelations about companies using Facebook data, we look into what it means for businesses who want to leave Facebook and at the regulations around our online data. Plus, why more schools want school shooting insurance and how to be a lighting designer. Also, a sit-down with three women working different jobs in the gig economy.

Lizzie O'Leary
