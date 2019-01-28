Your social media posts are likely way more predictable than you think

January 28, 2019

Social media was invented to keep up with friends, but if you're fed up with data leaks and privacy concerns, you might decide to quit. It turns out social media may not even need you to know you, because your friends and their posts are pretty good indicators of who you are. In a new study, scientists took to Twitter and found people who interacted regularly. By analyzing the tweets of just eight or nine of a user's friends, they could predict the kinds of things the original user would post. Marketplace’s Jed Kim talks with Jim Bagrow, a professor at the University of Vermont who led the study. Today's show is sponsored by the University of Florida Warrington College of Business and Triple Byte.