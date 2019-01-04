CES trade show is not just about the gadgets anymore

If you live in a city with a lot of tech companies, expect that city to be pretty empty next week. That's because tens of thousands of people are headed to Las Vegas for the annual tech trade show, CES. It's the place where companies roll out their newest technologies, from huge televisions to gaming laptops to virtual reality gear to Wi-Fi connected plant feeders. It's all there, but the tech industry has also changed a lot in the many years that CES has been happening. For one thing, it used to be called the Consumer Electronics Show. But the name has since officially changed to just CES. Because it's not just all about the gadgets anymore, says Nicholas Thompson, editor-in-chief of Wired magazine. Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talks with Thompson about what to expect at the trade show this year. (01/04/19)