Why more streaming services won’t necessarily mean better prices

January 22, 2019

In 2019, media giants Disney and Warner both plan to enter the streaming service fray, as if there weren't a whole lot of on-demand content options already out there. Streaming has definitely disrupted the way we watch TV. What about the way we pay for it? With predictions of widespread cord cutting and the demise of cable television, are we actually seeing that? Marketplace's Jed Kim talks with Brian Wieser, who focuses on media and advertising as a senior analyst at Pivotal Research Group.