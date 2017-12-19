Special episode: The holidays of the future

The holidays are a time of year where lots of things are the same as they always have been. The turkey. The songs. Maybe even the jokes people make. But as technology advances, the way we create those things changes. Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood thinks ahead to the holidays in the year 2030. She looks at the food — will we have smart ovens ... and even smart toilets that calculate whether we’re making healthy choices? And using artificial intelligence, could we create holograms of deceased relatives to join us around the dinner table? (And even if we could, should we?) This special episode of Marketplace Tech helps us walk the line between the ease that technology offers and the pleasures of holiday work ... and encourages us to dream about the tech that’s yet to come.