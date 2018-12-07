close

Self-driving cars are racing self-driving regulations to the streets

December 07, 2018

Earlier this week, Google's self-driving car spinoff, Waymo, launched a commercial self-driving taxi service in the Phoenix area. It's limited, but it's technically a public launch, not just testing. And this is a case where the tech moved faster than the laws. Proposed federal rules for regulating self-driving cars called the AV START Act have been stuck in neutral for about a year. But this week senators updated the language in the bill. They're even considering attaching it to the must-pass budget legislation that Congress will decide on before the end of the year. Molly Wood talks about it with Aarian Marshall, who covers autonomous vehicles for Wired magazine. Today's show is sponsored by Colgate University.

