Google and Apple’s complicated relationship, and Meta’s chance to return to China
Nov 17, 2023
Matt Levin, Jesus Alvarado, and Daisy Palacios

Chesnot/Getty Images
Anita Ramaswamy of Reuters joins Marketplace's Matt Levin to discuss the biggest tech stories of the week.

On today’s Tech Bytes, our review of the week’s biggest headlines, Meta strikes a preliminary deal with Chinese videogame maker Tencent, giving the company a chance to return to China 14 years after Facebook was banned there.

We also talk about the ransomware attack on a major Chinese bank, and how the Biden administration thinks American companies should respond to cyber extortion.

But first, a look at the recent revelations on Google and Apple’s complicated relationship. Earlier in its federal antitrust trial, Google said it paid Apple $18 billion a year to be the default search engine on iPhone web browsers. The government said that’s $18 billion worth of evidence of anticompetitive behavior. This week, a witness for Google accidentally disclosed the company was sharing 36% of ad revenue it made from Safari browser searches with Apple. Whoops!

Marketplace’s Matt Levin discusses these stories with Anita Ramaswamy, columnist at Reuters Breakingviews.

More on everything we talked about

Google pays Apple 36 percent of search advertising revenues from Safari” from Engadget

Meta’s China quest thaws thin layer of dense cube” from Reuters

Meta Strikes Deal to Return to China After 14 Years” from The Wall Street Journal

Meta’s ad rebound gets huge assist from China even though its services are banned there” from CNBC

A tour of the remote-work industrial complex” from Marketplace

Hackers are exploiting ‘CitrixBleed’ bug in the latest wave of mass cyberattacks” from TechCrunch

Clorox resumes normal plant operations in the wake of cyberattack” from Cybersecurity Dive

Alliance of 40 countries to vow not to pay ransom to cybercriminals, US says” from Reuters

The chaotic and cinematic MGM casino hack, explained” from Vox

The future of this podcast starts with you.

Every day, the “Marketplace Tech” team demystifies the digital economy with stories that explore more than just Big Tech. We’re committed to covering topics that matter to you and the world around us, diving deep into how technology intersects with climate change, inequity, and disinformation.

As part of a nonprofit newsroom, we’re counting on listeners like you to keep this public service paywall-free and available to all.

Support “Marketplace Tech” in any amount today and become a partner in our mission.

The team

Daniel Shin Daniel Shin
Jesus Alvarado Assistant Producer

