After Facebook's 15 months of "fresh hell," why is its business still so solid?

April 26, 2019

Despite the privacy scandals, the federal investigations and the accusations of destroying democracy, this week Facebook reported its advertising revenue and global users are growing. Marketplace’s Jack Stewart talked with Nicholas Thompson, editor-in-chief of Wired. He's an author on the magazine's latest cover story, behind the scenes at the troubled company. He says Facebook's business is solid for several reasons. Today's show is sponsored by Panopto, Wasabi and the Rochester Institute of Technology.