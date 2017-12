12/05/2017: Why only the wealthy may be able to avoid death

Some of tech’s most powerful players are investing money in life-extension technologies. The founders of Amazon, Oracle, and Google are just some of the elite looking to live forever. That has some people wondering, will only the rich be able to escape death? On this episode of Marketplace Tech, host Molly Wood talks to author Stanley Bing. His new sci-fi novel “Immortal Life” looks at how anti-aging technology could shape society.