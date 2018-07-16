Ten years later, what we learned from WALL-E

DownloadDownload

Ten years ago this summer, the Pixar film “WALL-E” came out. It's about a future where humans have ruined earth's environment with trash, so they live in space, captive to screens, self-driving chairs, and robot servants. One little robot is left on Earth to clean up the mess, until he finds love — and ends up saving humanity from itself. As part of our summer entertainment series, we're pondering the critiques and lessons of Wall-E with sci-fi writer Kim Stanley Robinson, who also happens to be a big fan of the film.  (07/16/2018)

