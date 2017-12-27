12/27/2017: Our love-hate relationship with Big Tech (Replay)

This week we’re bringing you our favorite episodes of the year. Amazon, Facebook, Google and Apple are four of tech’s most powerful brands. But have they become too powerful? And is regulation the only way to stop them? Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talks with Scott Galloway, a marketing professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, about how these companies grew to global dominance and our love-hate relationship with them.