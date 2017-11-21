11/21/2017: Retail tech, from the good to the gimmicky

The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers will spend around $680 billion this holiday season, up 4 percent from last year. In an effort to compete with online shopping, brick-and-mortar stores are trying to figure out what tech they can add to enhance the shopping experience, like phone charging kiosks and interactive "magic mirrors." Marketplace’s Adriene Hill spoke with Forrester retail analyst Sucharita Mulpuru about how tech is changing how we shop in stores.