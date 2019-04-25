Online retail has all the advantages over brick-and-mortar stores, right?

Amazon has built its empire, in large part, on one transformative promise: Your stuff shows up in two days. This near-instant gratification was forecast to be a very large nail in the coffin for brick-and-mortar retail. But all those physical spaces still have some advantages over the online giant, mainly that they're already near people. Marketplace’s Jack Stewart talked with Chris Hess, director of supply chain solutions for Kenco Group, who used to design supply chains for Amazon. Today's show is sponsored by AVAST, the University of San Francisco and Evident.