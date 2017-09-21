DownloadDownload

Marketplace Tech

with Molly Wood

09/21/17: After the cart is full: What it's like to work in e-retail

As the demand for online retail grows, so do warehouse and fulfillment centers. But most of us who order stuff online don’t actually know what goes into getting a product off a shelf, into a box and to our door. On today’s episode of Marketplace Tech, we follow Veronica Mena, a warehouse supervisor for the online store Boxed to see what goes into packing your shipments of bulk toilet paper and how automation is changing the industry.

Listen to the episode
Download
Molly Wood
Wood molly

About the Show

Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood helps listeners understand the business behind the technology that’s rewiring our lives. From how tech is changing the nature of work to the unknowns of venture capital to the economics of outer space, this weekday show tells the stories of modern life through our digital economy.
Browse the Show