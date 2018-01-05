DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

01/05/2018: Going from a retail store to a fulfillment center might not be that easy

(U.S. Edition) More than 200,000 jobs were added to the economy in both October and November, but that streak might not continue in 2018. On today's show, we'll discuss what job growth might look like in the upcoming year. Afterwards, we'll look at the the high costs of flu care as hospitals across the country see a spike in the number of flu hospitalizations, and then examine why the skills that workers pick up in retail might not translate to fulfillment centers.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.