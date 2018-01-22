DownloadDownload

Marketplace Tech

with Molly Wood

01/22/18: Should you invest in something that calls itself Ripple?

There are LOTS of cryptocurrencies. Yes, bitcoin, but also: Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, IOTA, Dash, TRON and Bitcoin Cash. What’s a new investor to do? Read Reddit threads, of course. And starting this week, there are now official financial ratings of the coins, as well. Weiss Ratings is going to assign letter ratings to cryptocurrencies, though, because of their volatile nature, the grades could change daily. Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talks with Martin Weiss, who’s behind the ratings. 

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Molly Wood
Wood molly

About the Show

Host Molly Wood helps listeners understand the business behind the technology that's rewiring our lives.
Browse the Show