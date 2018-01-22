01/22/18: Should you invest in something that calls itself Ripple?

There are LOTS of cryptocurrencies. Yes, bitcoin, but also: Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, IOTA, Dash, TRON and Bitcoin Cash. What’s a new investor to do? Read Reddit threads, of course. And starting this week, there are now official financial ratings of the coins, as well. Weiss Ratings is going to assign letter ratings to cryptocurrencies, though, because of their volatile nature, the grades could change daily. Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talks with Martin Weiss, who’s behind the ratings.