Why no one wanted to buy the world’s cheapest car

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … A global trade war has raised concerns about the impact on the world's biggest economies. But it's emerging markets that have been rattled most this year – Argentina's push for faster aid from the International Monetary Fund is just the latest example. Then, James Dyson is best known for his bladeless fans and bagless vacuum cleaners. Now, he's getting into electric cars. Afterwards, the Nano from carmaker Tata was marketed as the world's cheapest car, but nearly a decade after it launched, production has stopped. We'll take you to India – where just three of those cars sold in June – to talk to residents about why the company's marketing turned off would-be buyers. (08/30/2018)