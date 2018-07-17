DownloadDownload

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … About 600 million people are about to benefit from a major free trade agreement between the European Union and Japan in what's called a "cars-for-cheese deal." With tariffs on most goods set to disappear, we explain why it’s America — not Asia — that’s suffering from the “protectionist disease." Then, the world's largest e-commerce retailer may be running a massive promotion, but in Germany, Amazon's workers are striking over pay. And, Pakistan’s economy is in trouble: the country has been to the International Monetary Fund more than a dozen times in the last three decades. How does that play into instability and terror? Today's podcast is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org/advisors), Avast (avast.com), and USPS (USPS.com/future). (07/17/2018)

