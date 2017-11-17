DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

11/17/2017: Nissan admits staff shortages behind massive car recall

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … The CEO and executives from Japan’s second-biggest car-maker Nissan plan to return part of their pay, following an investigation into a vehicle inspection scandal that led to the recall of 1.2 million cars. Afterwards: the credit ratings agency Moody's has upgraded India for the first time in nearly 14 years, putting one of the world's fastest growing economies on par with the Philippines and Italy.  Then we hear from the Indian city of Mumbai about the ongoing struggle for latrine provisions ahead of World Toilet Day this weekend.

David Brancaccio
