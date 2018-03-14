03/14/2018: U.K. considers fresh Russia sanctions

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... British Prime Minister, Theresa May is expected to announce measures against Russia on Wednesday. The country failed to meet her midnight deadline to explain how a nerve agent was used to poison a former spy, living in the U.K. The Kremlin has strongly denied any involvement — we look at what might happen next. Also in this edition: tributes are being paid to Professor Stephen Hawking, the British scientist who explained the workings of the universe to millions, who has died aged 76. Plus: The BBC's Cindy Sui explores how Taiwan transformed itself from "garbage island" into a top global recycler.