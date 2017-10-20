DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

10/20/2017: Football, kangaroos, meat pies…but no more Holden cars in Australia

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... German Chancellor Angela Merkel might have thrown British Prime Minister Theresa May a Brexit lifeline overnight, but will it be enough to reignite dialogue between the UK and the EU on their looming divorce? Afterwards, we’ll explain why football, kangaroos and meat pies might still be going strong in Australia, but not GM Holden cars, which have hit the brakes on domestic production. Then, we’ll take you to Gambia where a “back way” migration route is leading 6,000 young men to Italy – and leaving their home country virtually empty of young males. 

David Brancaccio
About the Show

