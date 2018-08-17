McDonald’s goes posh with London pop up

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … A group of British lawmakers say the country’s national health service should promote e-cigarettes as a way of helping people stop smoking. But the World Health Organization is against the promotion of vaping. We’ll explore the evidence on both sides of the $15 billion dollar e-cigarette industry. Then, well-known for its burgers and fries, McDonald’s has become a staple of the fast-food industry around the world. But the Golden Arches is stepping up efforts in the higher-end menu space, and one London restaurant got a red-carpet rollout this week, complete with white-gloved butlers and faux-gold plated dinnerware. We’ll explore whether the world’s biggest burger chain going too upmarket too fast. Today's show is sponsored by Abby Connect (Abbyconnect.com/morning), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace) and Carbonite (www.carbonite.com). (08/17/2018)