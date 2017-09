(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service...Australia hasn’t had a recession in 26 years. We’ll tell you what’s powering the “wonder down under.” Afterwards, we’ll tell you why nearly half of McDonald’s restaurants in India are closing today. Then, we’ll chat with retirees in England who are building their own broadband network in England because big telecom companies aren’t bringing the infrastructure to individual homes due to cost.

