Santa didn't deliver an end to the government shutdown

December 26, 2018

Trump has yet to reach a compromise with Congress over his border wall plans, leaving the government in a partial shutdown. We'll discuss what the shutdown means for both workers and Wall Street. Afterwards, with tariffs and rising interest rates, we'll look at what homebuilders are doing to keep costs down. Then, we'll talk with Sari Sharoni — an associate at the law firm Covington and Burling —about the backlash one Chicago-based restaurant has received for filing a trademark for the words Aloha and Aloha Poke. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed and Navy Federal Credit Union.