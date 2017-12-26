12/26/2017: Which country is the most generous?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ...Which country in the world is the most generous? Hint: it's not the U.S. We take a look at global giving trends and find out which countries were more inclined to donate in 2017. Then, what do you do in a country where nearly half the population is below the age of 15, but where the majority of young people don't have access to "formal" jobs? That's the situation plaguing the east African country of Mozambique. In the country's capital, Maputo, Armadura Gym — which is run by young men who used to live on the street — is attempting an innovative and inspirational model that is looking to give some of the hardest-to-hire young people their first job.