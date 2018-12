Apple's got a problem in China

December 10, 2018

Qualcomm has won an injunction to block Apple from importing old iPhone models to China. It's the latest in a legal battle between the two tech giants over intellectual property. Then: A new solar energy rule in California that could make houses more expensive but panels cheaper for rest of the country. Plus, what it's like to have an ESOP, or employee stock ownership plan, where workers become part-owners.