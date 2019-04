Apple might make its own modem chips to get to a 5G iPhone

April 30, 2019

Intel couldn’t deliver on making 5G modems for Apple, so Apple might make its own modem chips to get to a 5G iPhone. Host Molly Wood talked with Anshel Sag, an analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, who says all this drama is going down in... San Diego. Today's show is sponsored by Acquia and Clickshare.