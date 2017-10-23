10/23/2017: Hasbro goes Hollywood

(Markets Edition) On today's show, we're recapping the latest 401(k) controversy. Reports said Republicans were thinking about reducing the annual contributions you can make to this retirement account, but Trump has refuted this on Twitter. Afterwards, we'll discuss Tesla's plans to build a factory in China and then check out Hasbro's plans to start its own movie studio. Plus: We visit Oxford to talk with residents who say they're feeling overwhelmed by the number of tourists visiting the region.