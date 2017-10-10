10/10/2017: Planes, trains, automobiles, and falsified data

(Markets Edition) Stock in Kobe Steel dropped 22 percent after the Japanese firm revealed it falsified data on the strength of the aluminum and copper parts it sold around the world. We'll look at the companies could have been affected and what they're doing to tackle the issue. Afterwards, we'll talk with economist David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Funds, about how the world economy is starting to pick up steam. Then, we'll discuss today's election in Liberia to replace Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first female elected head of state.