Do giant companies hold down wages?

Remember how the Republican tax overhaul put a $10,000 limit on state and local tax deductions? And several, mostly blue states, have been trying to find shall we say "innovative" ways around that. Well the Treasury Department is saying no to those efforts, not today. Then, central bankers, finance ministers and economists from the around the world flew to the mountain resort of Jackson Hole, Wyoming this week. They’re there for an annual economic symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. One focus of this year’s event is on so-called "superstar" firms like Amazon, which is a half-million employees strong, and whether these giant companies are partly responsible for holding down wages. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace) and Carbonite (www.carbonite.com). (08/24/2018)