(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Aleksandr Kogan, the Cambridge Analytica academic who created the Facebook app that harvested data from millions of users, told the BBC this morning he’s been made out to be a scapegoat. You’ll hear from him why he believes the accuracy of his data has been “extremely exaggerated” and why he doesn’t think it could have swayed the 2016 presidential election.

