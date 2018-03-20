03/20/2018: U.K. regulators demand answers from Facebook, Cambridge Analytica

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... British regulators are turning up the heat on Facebook, demanding answers from CEO Mark Zuckerberg and access to databases and servers of data firm Cambridge Analytica, which is accused of using personal information from 50 million of the social media giant’s users in the run up to the 2016 U.S. election. Afterwards, there’s a problem with plastics washing up on beaches in the Philippines. Now, businesses are taking matters into their own hands – one is even enticing beach goers to swap a basket of litter they collect for a free beverage they can enjoy while sunbathing.