DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

03/20/2018: U.K. regulators demand answers from Facebook, Cambridge Analytica

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... British regulators are turning up the heat on Facebook, demanding answers from CEO Mark Zuckerberg and access to databases and servers of data firm Cambridge Analytica, which is accused of using personal information from 50 million of the social media giant’s users in the run up to the 2016 U.S. election. Afterwards, there’s a problem with plastics washing up on beaches in the Philippines. Now, businesses are taking matters into their own hands – one is even enticing beach goers to swap a basket of litter they collect for a free beverage they can enjoy while sunbathing. 

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.