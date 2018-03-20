03/20/2018: The potential costs of a drug coupon

(U.S. Edition) The U.K.-based data firm Cambridge Analytica continues to be embroiled in scandal. We'll look at how investors are reacting to reports that it used Facebook data to manipulate voters on behalf of the Trump campaign, and then talk about the release of a video showing Cambridge's CEO claiming his company was able to entrap foreign politicians. Plus: A look at why some states are pushing back against pharmaceutical coupons for branded drugs.