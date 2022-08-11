We answer your questions about the “Inflation Reduction Act”
We’re getting lots of question about the Inflation Reduction Act. We know, weird name for the major climate and tax legislation the Senate passed earlier this week. Kimberly Adams and guest host Meghan McCarty Carino break down how Democrats plan to pay for it and what it might mean for prescription drug prices. Plus, the meaning behind the phrase “paycheck to paycheck.”
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “For Older Americans, Health Bill Will Bring Savings and ‘Peace of Mind’” from The New York Times
- “How the 15% US Minimum Corporate Tax Would Work” from The Washington Post
- “How a Last-Minute Lobbying Blitz Watered Down a Climate Bill Tax” from The New York Times
- “What Is Paycheck to Paycheck?” from Investopedia
- “Unrelenting inflation is driving up costs, leaving more Americans living paycheck to paycheck” from CNBC
If you have more questions about the Inflation Reduction Act, or anything else, send them our way. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART.
