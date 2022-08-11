The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
We answer your questions about the “Inflation Reduction Act”
Aug 10, 2022
Episode 728

We answer your questions about the “Inflation Reduction Act”

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Will Amazon have to pay taxes now?

We’re getting lots of question about the Inflation Reduction Act. We know, weird name for the major climate and tax legislation the Senate passed earlier this week. Kimberly Adams and guest host Meghan McCarty Carino break down how Democrats plan to pay for it and what it might mean for prescription drug prices. Plus, the meaning behind the phrase “paycheck to paycheck.”

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you have more questions about the Inflation Reduction Act, or anything else, send them our way. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART. 

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:25 PM PDT
17:39
4:43 PM PDT
27:48
1:57 PM PDT
1:50
7:35 AM PDT
9:01
Aug 10, 2022
6:53
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Gas prices keep falling, but Americans still feel inflation's bite
Gas prices keep falling, but Americans still feel inflation's bite
On tribal lands, broadband access remains a struggle
On tribal lands, broadband access remains a struggle
Why the price of groceries is going up faster than a meal out
Why the price of groceries is going up faster than a meal out
U.S. inflation slows from a 40-year peak but remains high
U.S. inflation slows from a 40-year peak but remains high