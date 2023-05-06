Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Women are driving the labor market
May 5, 2023
Episode 918

Women are driving the labor market

Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images
Who run the world?

It’s jobs report Friday, and it’s time to do the numbers. One data point that stands out: Women’s labor force participation, which is “at a rate never seen before.” We’ll get into what the latest jobs report tells us about this economy and what it might mean for the Federal Reserve’s pledge to help traditionally marginalized groups. Then: Could obesity become a marker of poverty? Plus, a round of Half-Full/Half-Empty about big hats and big ideas.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Are you Half-Full or Half-Empty on something we talked about? Or maybe you have a question you would like to share? Send it our way! Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or write to makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

