Women are driving the labor market

It’s jobs report Friday, and it’s time to do the numbers. One data point that stands out: Women’s labor force participation, which is “at a rate never seen before.” We’ll get into what the latest jobs report tells us about this economy and what it might mean for the Federal Reserve’s pledge to help traditionally marginalized groups. Then: Could obesity become a marker of poverty? Plus, a round of Half-Full/Half-Empty about big hats and big ideas.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “U.S. Job Growth Retains Vigor Despite Economic Worries” from The New York Times
- “Surprise, not so surprising? Another strong jobs report” from “Marketplace Morning Report”
- “How Jenny Craig built a weight-loss empire and battled her speech loss” from The Washington Post
- “Why don’t you fix your teeth?” from “This Is Uncomfortable”
- “Jenny Craig tells employees it will shut its doors” from NBC
- “Novo Nordisk limits Wegovy doses for new patients as demand outpaces supply” from CNN
- “Godfather of AI Quits Google, Fears AI’s Risks and Regrets His Work” from Futurism
- “How AI true believers are preparing for an economic revolution” from “Marketplace”
- “E-SUVs may be popular, but are they sustainable?” from “Marketplace Tech”
- “How brands like Birkenstock and Victoria’s Secret stage a comeback” from Marketplace
- “Court battle over Ed Sheeran and Marvin Gaye songs could result in ‘less wonderful music’ being made” from “Marketplace Morning Report”
- King Charles III’s coronation from the Make Me Smart newsletter
