Surprise, not so surprising? Another strong jobs report

Today's jobs report came in stronger than expected, another sign that the labor market is staying tight despite the Federal Reserve's best efforts. We talk to Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, about how that affects the central bank's calculus going forward. Plus, CEOs from some of the biggest tech companies convened at the White House yesterday to discuss the future of artificial intelligence. And, a look at how the upcoming coronation of King Charles III comes against a completely different economic backdrop than his mother's more than 70 years ago.