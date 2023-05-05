Surprise, not so surprising? Another strong jobs report
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Today's jobs report came in stronger than expected, another sign that the labor market is staying tight despite the Federal Reserve's best efforts. We talk to Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, about how that affects the central bank's calculus going forward. Plus, CEOs from some of the biggest tech companies convened at the White House yesterday to discuss the future of artificial intelligence. And, a look at how the upcoming coronation of King Charles III comes against a completely different economic backdrop than his mother's more than 70 years ago.
Segments From this episode
The Low-down on today's strong jobs report
Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, talks about what today's numbers mean for the Fed's rate calculations.
Tech CEOs discuss AI at the White House
Marketplace Tech host Meghan McCarty Carino explains what was discussed between policymakers and tech leaders.
A tale of two British coronations — and two very different economies
70 years and huge economic changes separate the crowning of the late Queen Elizabeth and of her son King Charles.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC