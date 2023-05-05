Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Surprise, not so surprising? Another strong jobs report
May 5, 2023

Surprise, not so surprising? Another strong jobs report

MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images
Today's jobs report came in stronger than expected, another sign that the labor market is staying tight despite the Federal Reserve's best efforts. We talk to Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, about how that affects the central bank's calculus going forward. Plus, CEOs from some of the biggest tech companies convened at the White House yesterday to discuss the future of artificial intelligence. And, a look at how the upcoming coronation of King Charles III comes against a completely different economic backdrop than his mother's more than 70 years ago. 

Segments From this episode

The Low-down on today's strong jobs report

Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, talks about what today's numbers mean for the Fed's rate calculations.
Tech CEOs discuss AI at the White House

Marketplace Tech host Meghan McCarty Carino explains what was discussed between policymakers and tech leaders.
A tale of two British coronations — and two very different economies

by Stephen Beard
May 5, 2023
70 years and huge economic changes separate the crowning of the late Queen Elizabeth and of her son King Charles.
A man erects a life size cut-out of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort on the Mall as preparations continue for the Coronation.
Ian Forsyth/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

