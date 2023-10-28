Why the definition of “employer” really matters

The National Labor Relations Board is redefining what it means to be an employer by changing the so-called joint-employer rule. We’ll explain how the change could impact the rights of contract and franchise workers across many industries, from tech to fast food. And, polling numbers on congressional approval are sinking lower and lower. Plus, are SEO-bait names and bloated movie runtimes the new norms? We’ll get into it in a round of Half Full / Half Empty.

Here's everything we talked about:

