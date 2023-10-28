Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Why the definition of “employer” really matters
Oct 27, 2023
Episode 1035

Why the definition of “employer” really matters

Scott Olson/Getty Images
Plus, when the nation's biggest problem is simply ... the government.

The National Labor Relations Board is redefining what it means to be an employer by changing the so-called joint-employer rule. We’ll explain how the change could impact the rights of contract and franchise workers across many industries, from tech to fast food. And, polling numbers on congressional approval are sinking lower and lower. Plus, are SEO-bait names and bloated movie runtimes the new norms? We’ll get into it in a round of Half Full / Half Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about:

If you’ve got a question about today’s economy, send it our way. Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

