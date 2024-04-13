Bytes: Week in ReviewBaltimore Bridge CollapseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Why owning a car is getting so expensive
Apr 12, 2024
Episode 1138

Why owning a car is getting so expensive

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Shady car loans are partly to blame.

It’s hard to get around without a car these days. But in the last couple of years, owning one has become very expensive. We’ll explain the deceptive practices happening in the auto lending market. And, we’ll explain how Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s power in the Democratic Party was demonstrated by a campaign contribution. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty and weigh in on “dumbphones” and adult gap years.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

