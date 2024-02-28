Democracy in the DesertBanks in TurmoilBreaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...

Why anime is everywhere all at once
Feb 27, 2024
Why anime is everywhere all at once

Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images
A deep dive into the booming anime industry.

Today, we’re talking about one of Kimberly Adams’ favorite topics: anime! The Japanese art form seems to be just about everywhere these days: film, music videos, the NFL and big streaming services like Netflix and Hulu

“Anime is colossal. In terms of raw revenue, anime and the NLF are tied at about $20 billion in [annual global] revenue,” said Chris Plante, editor in chief and co-founder of Polygon at Vox Media. “When you think of anime, it can be seen as niche, but the reality is that couldn’t be further from the truth.”

On the show today, Plante explains anime economics, what’s behind the rise of anime in the United States and some of the problematic aspects of the medium.

Later, we’ll discuss how climate change is impacting cherry blossom season and why the commercial real estate crisis could be a big problem for regional banks. 

Later, one listener calls in on a landline about landlines. And, this week’s answer to the Make Me Smart question comes from a digital illustrator based in Long Beach, California.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Are you a fan of anime? Tell us about your favorite anime series! Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.

