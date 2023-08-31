Who should get overtime pay?
The Biden administration proposed a new rule that would extend mandatory overtime pay to millions of American workers. We’ll get into the workers who stand to benefit and how the plan could give boost to Biden’s reelection campaign. Also, seismic wave research gives us a new understanding of the war in Ukraine. Plus, Kimberly is back from vacation and fills us in on her adventures in Bhutan and Thailand.
- “Earthquake Sensors Document Russian Bombings in Ukraine in New Detail” from The New York Times
- “What to Know About FEMA’s Nationwide Test Alert Planned for October” from The New York Times
- “Department of Labor announces proposal to restore, extend overtime protections for 3.6 million low-paid salaried workers” from the Department of Labor
- “Biden plan would guarantee overtime pay for 3.6 million workers” from Reuters
- “HHS Calls for Moving Marijuana to Lower-Risk US Drug Category” from Bloomberg
- Get a glimpse of the hiking Kimberly did in Bhutan
- “Jenni Hermoso: Record goalscorer, serial swearer and icon of Spanish sport” from The Athletic
