Who should get overtime pay?
Aug 30, 2023
Episode 994

Who should get overtime pay?

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
A look at Biden's plan to expand overtime pay.

The Biden administration proposed a new rule that would extend mandatory overtime pay to millions of American workers. We’ll get into the workers who stand to benefit and how the plan could give boost to Biden’s reelection campaign. Also, seismic wave research gives us a new understanding of the war in Ukraine. Plus, Kimberly is back from vacation and fills us in on her adventures in Bhutan and Thailand.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Three smiling women wearing backpacks stand next to each other. Behind them is structure nestled up against a steep wall of rock with trees growing on it. Below them is a plunging valley covered in greenery.
Kimberly and friends hiking the Trans Bhutan Trail.

Got a question for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

