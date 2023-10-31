Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Who profits from war?
Oct 30, 2023
Who profits from war?

“The geopolitical pot is just boiling,” said Bernard Baumohl of the Economic Outlook Group. Above, a man walks through debris in Gaza City on Oct. 11. Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, a look back in time at the newspaper-radio rivalry.

A $14.3 billion Israel aid package from the House GOP is in the works, and some Republican representatives are looking into unconventional ways to fund it. We’ll get into where U.S. military aid usually ends up and who stands to make a profit from global conflict. Plus, how the media coverage leading up to the 2024 election often makes false equivalencies between the speaking abilities of former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

Here’s everything we talked about:

Do you have a question that you want to ask us or a comment about something we talked about? Call us at 508-U-B-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.

