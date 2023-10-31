Who profits from war?
A $14.3 billion Israel aid package from the House GOP is in the works, and some Republican representatives are looking into unconventional ways to fund it. We’ll get into where U.S. military aid usually ends up and who stands to make a profit from global conflict. Plus, how the media coverage leading up to the 2024 election often makes false equivalencies between the speaking abilities of former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.
- “House GOP announces standalone $14.3 billion Israel aid package, setting up Senate clash — Live Updates” from Politico
- “Ukraine war orders starting to boost revenues for big US defense contractors” from Reuters
- “Israel’s Economy Set to Shrink 11% as Hamas War Escalates: JPMorgan” from Bloomberg
- “Trump’s Verbal Slips Could Weaken His Attacks on Biden’s Age” from The New York Times
- “‘I had no idea I’d become a national event’: Orson Welles on the mass hysteria of The War of the Worlds” from BBC Culture
