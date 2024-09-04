Where’s the real money in AI?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
The artificial intelligence company Anthropic is launching a new product targeted at businesses. It’s a step above the company’s consumer-facing products, like its popular chatbot Claude. We’ll explain what it could mean for human jobs. And, we’ll get into the White House efforts to combat Russian-backed attempts to influence the November presidential election. Plus, we’ll smile about 385 million-year-old fish fossils and an unsung hero who’s made coal mining a safer job.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Amazon-backed Anthropic rolls out Claude AI for big business” from CNBC
- “Biden administration announces major actions to tackle Russian efforts to influence 2024 election” from CNN Politics
- “Opinion | The Canary” (gift link) from The Washington Post
- “Fossils of 385 million-year-old fish found in pavement” from BBC News
We love to hear from you. Email your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.