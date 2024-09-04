Breaking GroundShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Where’s the real money in AI?
Sep 4, 2024
Episode 1235

Where’s the real money in AI?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Getty Images
Artificial intelligence companies see dollar signs in products for businesses.

The artificial intelligence company Anthropic is launching a new product targeted at businesses. It’s a step above the company’s consumer-facing products, like its popular chatbot Claude. We’ll explain what it could mean for human jobs. And, we’ll get into the White House efforts to combat Russian-backed attempts to influence the November presidential election. Plus, we’ll smile about 385 million-year-old fish fossils and an unsung hero who’s made coal mining a safer job.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Email your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:58 PM PDT
22:08
3:45 PM PDT
27:22
7:48 AM PDT
8:31
3:06 AM PDT
13:59
3:00 AM PDT
3:48
Sep 3, 2024
4:11
Aug 30, 2024
15:41
Why investment in public pools took a dive
Why investment in public pools took a dive
At Dollar General, sales of "consumable" goods are up. But profits are down.
At Dollar General, sales of "consumable" goods are up. But profits are down.
Why are there so many adult retailers off of highways?
Why are there so many adult retailers off of highways?
This is how an Olympian makes money between Games
"This Is Uncomfortable" Newsletter
This is how an Olympian makes money between Games