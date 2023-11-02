Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Where the fractured GOP goes from here
Nov 1, 2023
Episode 1038

Where the fractured GOP goes from here

Jason Redmond/Getty Images
What happened to the party of fiscal conservatism?

Two prominent Republican representatives announced they won’t seek reelection at the end of their terms in Congress. We’ll get into the future of the GOP as former President Donald Trump continues to drive a wedge in the party’s identity. Also, how the verdict in a case involving the National Association of Realtors could upend the way we buy and sell homes. Plus, a breakthrough gene therapy treatment is allowing some deaf children to hear for the first time. And, coming clean about hotel showers.

Here’s everything we talked about:

Got a question for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

