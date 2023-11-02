Where the fractured GOP goes from here
Two prominent Republican representatives announced they won’t seek reelection at the end of their terms in Congress. We’ll get into the future of the GOP as former President Donald Trump continues to drive a wedge in the party’s identity. Also, how the verdict in a case involving the National Association of Realtors could upend the way we buy and sell homes. Plus, a breakthrough gene therapy treatment is allowing some deaf children to hear for the first time. And, coming clean about hotel showers.
Here’s everything we talked about:
- “House GOP’s Israel-IRS bill could add more than $26 billion to deficit: CBO” from The Hill
- “US jury finds realtors liable for inflating commissions, awards $1.78 bln damages” from Reuters
- “Thanks to a Missouri jury, how we buy and sell homes may change” from Marketplace
- “After Losing High-Profile Verdict, Realtors Group Hit With Larger Lawsuit on Agent Commissions” from CoStar
- “Republicans Kay Granger, Ken Buck announce they won’t seek reelection” from CNBC
- “Buck says GOP is ‘lying to America’ and he won’t run again” from Roll Call
- “Deaf since birth, some children in China can hear after gene treatment” from MIT Technology Review
- “We’ve Used Showers for Centuries. Why Can’t Hotels Make Them Easier?” from The Wall Street Journal
