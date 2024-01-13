Bytes: Week in ReviewMake Me SmartGolden PromisesI've Always Wondered ...

When substances are legal but dangerous
Jan 12, 2024
Episode 1076

When substances are legal but dangerous

Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Plus, public domain Mickey Mouse and Stanley tumbler-mania.

Certain dietary supplements with an ingredient that mimics opioids are a bubbling problem for public health officials. Sometimes called “gas station heroin,” they’re sold at run-of-the-mill smoke shops and convenience stores. We’ll get into why health officials are concerned and how under-regulation can muddy our understanding of how safe a substance actually is. Then, a much needed-happy puppy story. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

