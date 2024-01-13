When substances are legal but dangerous
Certain dietary supplements with an ingredient that mimics opioids are a bubbling problem for public health officials. Sometimes called “gas station heroin,” they’re sold at run-of-the-mill smoke shops and convenience stores. We’ll get into why health officials are concerned and how under-regulation can muddy our understanding of how safe a substance actually is. Then, a much needed-happy puppy story. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!
