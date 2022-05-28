When President Trump almost pushed gun control
At the end of a long week, it’s Friday. We talk about what changed then-President Donald Trump’s mind following his call for gun control after a shooter killed 23 people at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart. Plus, baseball teams use their social media platforms to speak out about gun violence. Before we go, our hosts ponder sharks, farmyard pets and more in a game of This or That.
- “Update on a possible outburst of meteors” from Sky & Telescope
- “After El Paso shooting, Trump pushed again on gun control. His aides talked him out of it.” from The New York Times
- “The Night the Yankees and Rays Didn’t Stick to Sports” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Undersea ‘sharkcano’ eruption captured in spectacular satellite images” from Live Science
Tell us what you think about today’s show. Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at 508-827-6278, or 508-U-B-SMART.
