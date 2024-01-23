Bytes: Week in ReviewShelf LifeIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...

When campaign-finance law looks like an unfunny joke
Jan 22, 2024
When campaign-finance law looks like an unfunny joke

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Plus, a prostate cancer public service announcement.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ended his 2024 presidential bid. One feature of his campaign that caught our attention: the tight-knit relationship between himself and the Ron DeSantis super PAC, two things that should be very separate. We’ll get into how DeSantis’ team pushed the boundaries of campaign-finance law and what it says about how we govern campaign cash in the U.S. And, we’ll peel back the layers of DeSantis’ recent misattributed Winston Churchill quote. Plus, a record morning for manatees in a Florida state park!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

