When campaign-finance law looks like an unfunny joke
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ended his 2024 presidential bid. One feature of his campaign that caught our attention: the tight-knit relationship between himself and the Ron DeSantis super PAC, two things that should be very separate. We’ll get into how DeSantis’ team pushed the boundaries of campaign-finance law and what it says about how we govern campaign cash in the U.S. And, we’ll peel back the layers of DeSantis’ recent misattributed Winston Churchill quote. Plus, a record morning for manatees in a Florida state park!
We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
