What’s happening in Congress is not normal
Sep 18, 2023
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
And a fighter jet disappeared. How?

Congress has a job to do. But lately, some of the work on the Hill seems to have come to a standstill. There’s been drama over the debt ceiling, a Republican senator is holding up key military promotions, and now a government shutdown is looming. We’ll tackle the question of who is really to blame for all the governmental dysfunction and unpack the challenges of framing these issues in the media.

Here’s everything we talked about:

Got a question for the hosts? Send them our way. We’re at 508-UB-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.

