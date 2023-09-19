What’s happening in Congress is not normal
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Congress has a job to do. But lately, some of the work on the Hill seems to have come to a standstill. There’s been drama over the debt ceiling, a Republican senator is holding up key military promotions, and now a government shutdown is looming. We’ll tackle the question of who is really to blame for all the governmental dysfunction and unpack the challenges of framing these issues in the media.
Here’s everything we talked about:
- “Marines issue stand-down order amid search for missing F-35” from The Hill
- “Congress is in crisis. There’s no clear escape” from Politico
- “With democracy on the ballot, the mainstream press must change its ways” from The Guardian
Got a question for the hosts? Send them our way. We’re at 508-UB-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.