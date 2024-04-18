What you need to know about tariffs
The Biden administration is aiming to triple tariffs on Chinese steel to protect U.S. manufacturers. Sound familiar? We’ll explain who is actually paying the price and what raising tariffs would mean for U.S. workers. We’ll also get into why economic data doesn’t always translate into how voters view the economy, especially in an election year. And, what the buzz over the popular animated series “Bluey” is all about.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “President Biden Gives Remarks on Labor Unions and Manufacturing Jobs in Pittsburgh” from C-SPAN
- “Biden vows to shield US steel industry by blocking Japanese merger and seeking new Chinese tariffs” from The Associated Press
- “Once again: Who pays for tariffs on Chinese steel?” from Marketplace
- “Fed Chair Powell delivers remarks at the Washington Forum on the Canadian economy” from CNBC
- “Fed Chair Jerome Powell Dials Back Expectations on Interest-Rate Cuts” from The Wall Street Journal
- “It’s getting harder to predict the economy’s effect on presidential elections” from Marketplace
- “Caitlin Clark Selected No. 1 Overall by the Indiana Fever” from ESPN
- “Wait, Caitlin Clark Is Only Getting Paid $76,000?” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Hall of Fame college coach Dawn Staley Reflects on the state of women’s basketball.” from NPR
- “Political advertisers worry about reaching sports fans streaming their games” from Marketplace
- Bluey “The Sign” Official Trailer
- “The Non-Parents’ Guide to Bluey” from Vulture
- “Is “Bluey” ending? “The Sign” explained — and the show’s future.” from Vox
Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks and play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!
